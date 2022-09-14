Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday claimed the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government didn't cooperate on the Vedanta-Foxconn project, a day after the joint entity picked Gujarat for setting up the mega semiconductor plant.

Also Read | BMW Group India Refutes Reports of Setting Up Auto Component Plant in Punjab.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Three Muslim Clerics Booked for Raping Woman in Mathura.

Shinde, who took oath as the chief minister on June 30, said he did not want to get into the blame game over Gujarat bagging the project and asked the Opposition to introspect.

Vedanta group has said it will set up an iPhone and TV manufacturing facility in Maharashtra, he said.

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) members Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress have severely criticised the Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government over the project, which was earlier proposed in Maharashtra, going to Gujarat.

"My government came to power only one and a half months ago. I didn't want to get into a blame game over the development. But I think the Opposition should introspect," he said, adding the previous MVA government didn't cooperate and the company didn't know the government will change.

He also said that Maharashtra had offered incentives worth Rs 39,000 crore for the project.

Shinde headed the Urban Development and Public Works (Public Undertakings) departments in the erstwhile MVA government (November 2019 to June 2022) headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

Amid the Opposition criticism, Shinde said, "the Vedanta group has said that it will set up an iPhone and TV manufacturing facility in Maharashtra. Even PM Modi has assured a bigger project in the state as it has good potential".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)