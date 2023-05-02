Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that previous governments in the state neglected the development of the Bundelkhand region.

While addressing a public meeting in Jhansi, CM Adityanath said, "The previous governments neglected the development of the Bundelkhand region and looted its natural resources. No one would now dare to do this in our government".

Also Read | AI ‘godfather’ Quits Google and Voices Fears About the Field.

"After independence, Bundelkhand was supposed to participate in the development process, but the people in power never gave development any thought. Instead, their henchmen never thought twice about plundering Bundelkhand's resources," he added.

CM Yogi Adityanath further mentioned that under previous governments people were forced to migrate and the youths became unemployed.

Also Read | MHT CET 2023 Admit Card for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test To Be Released Soon at mahacet.org; Know Steps To Download Hall Tickets.

"The people of Bundelkhand were forced to migrate and the youths became unemployed, he said, adding "Modi Ji gave a vision of development. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of a massive plant of Bharat Dynamics in this region and the work of the Defence Corridor is also going on, which will employ thousands of young people," he said.

"The PM has dedicated the Bundelkhand Expressway, which has become the lifeline of Bundelkhand, and soon the government is going to start its Jhansi link," he said.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi said, "We have announced Rs 6,000 crores for constituting the Jhansi Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (JBIDA). Now the youth of Bundelkhand will not need to migrate to other cities as they will get employment here."

The Chief Minister also noted that the seven districts of Bundelkhand, one of India's most parched regions, will soon have access to clean drinking water through the Har Ghar Nal Yojana.

Stating that the cities of UP have been recognized as smart cities, he said, "There is no terror of miscreants in our cities now, rather they have been recognized as 'safe cities'."

"Today, our youth have tablets in their hands, not 'tamanchas'," he mentioned.

He also pointed out that his government will not let any criminal wander freely in the state.

"Kisi gareeb aur shareef ko chhedna nahi hai, par kisi gunda aur apradhi ko seena taan ke chalne bhi nahi dena hai" (We will not let any criminal wander freely in the state)," he said.

On the occasion, he also informed that now a sound and light show was being organized in Jhansi Fort based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai and the First War of Independence in 1857. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)