New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, and asked people to celebrate it while adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

This festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha who symbolises knowledge, prosperity, good fortune and is celebrated with fervour and gaiety, he said.

Also Read | PSSSB Technical Assistant Exam 2021 Declared At sssb.punjab.gov.in; Here Steps To Download The Merit List.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, this year, let us pray to Lord Ganesha to make our efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic successful and bestow happiness and peace on all of us, the president said.

"Let us celebrate this festival in an atmosphere of enthusiasm and harmony while adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour," he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: 58% Adult Population Got Least One Dose, 18% Got Both, Says Centre.

In a message to fellow citizens on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, the president said, "On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)