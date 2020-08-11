New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of Janmashtami and appreciated the efforts of all corona warriors who act at the forefront of the country's fight against COVID-19, according to an official statement.

“Lord Shri Krishna inspires us to establish a society that is just, sensitive and compassionate. His message of Karmayoga is a call to focus on our responsibilities rather than caring for rewards. This spirit has been evident in the working of all our corona warriors who act at the forefront of our fight against COVID-19,” he said.

Also Read | Rahat Indori Dies: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Other Politicians Pay Tribute to Noted Urdu Poet & Lyricist.

Kovind asked people to resolve to follow the timeless and universal teachings of Lord Krishna for the betterment of our lives and humanity.

The President extended warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens in India and abroad, the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Also Read | DAC Approves Procurement of 125 mm APFSDS Ammunition for Indian Army as 'Design and Development Case', Says Defence Ministry: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)