New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Karnataka from October 6 to 8, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.

On October 7, the President will inaugurate the newly built teaching hospital of the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences at Chamarajanagar, it said.

He will visit Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham and Shankara Advaita Research Centre in Sringeri on Friday, the statement said.

