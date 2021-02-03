New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh from February 4 to 7, according to an official communique issued on Wednesday.

The President will leave for Bengaluru on Thursday evening, it said.

On February 5, the President will address the valedictory function of the Aero India-21 at the Air Force Station, Yalehanka, Bengaluru, said the communiqué issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President will visit Madikeri, Kodagu district of Karnataka on February 6, to inaugurate a museum at the erstwhile ancestral house of General Thimayya, it said.

On February 7, the President will grace the 23rd annual convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru, the communiqué said.

On the same day, he will also visit the Ashram of the Satsang Foundation in Madanapalle and Peepal Grove School at Sadum in Andhra Pradesh, before returning to New Delhi, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)