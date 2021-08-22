Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, priests at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain performed 'Bhasma Aarti' and tied a rakhi to Baba Mahakal at 3 am on Sunday.

Participation of common devotees in the aarti was prohibited in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the temple was opened for visitors after 5 am.

Since Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple is also among the most important of the twelve Jyotirlinga temples in the country, and it is believed that the first rakhi of the occasion is tied to Baba Mahakal. The festival of Rakshabandhan, marking the last day 'Sawan' (Shravan) month, is celebrated with zest in the city.

The Jyotirlinga was bathed with water and anointed with Maha Panchamrit (a mix of 5; milk, curd, ghee, honey, and fruit juices) before the Bhasma Aarti.

Baba Mahakal's idol was also adorned with clothes and jewellery, and sandalwood was offered.

"We celebrated the festival by performing the Bhasma Aarti early in the morning and tying the first rakhi of Rakshabandhan to Mahakal. Mahabhog of ladoos was offered thereafter," Mahakaleshwar temple's Pujari Sanjay said.

"We are here to tie rakhi to Baba Mahakal on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. We pray that as we tie rakhi to him (Baba Mahakal), He takes care of the entire world. We also pray that He takes care of us all in the COVID-19 pandemic, and the doors to his temples open for all once again," Mudita Sharma, a devotee added.

Rakshabandhan, one of the most popular Hindu festivals, is an annual occasion celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the special bond between siblings. Traditionally, on this day, sisters tie rakhis on their brother's wrists and both of them exchange gifts. (ANI)

