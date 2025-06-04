Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 4 (ANI): The Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Manjakote, a border tehsil in Rajouri district, has provided essential healthcare services to the local population of the Border areas. Despite facing challenges due to Pakistani shelling, the PHC has been functioning effectively, ensuring that patients receive timely medical care.

The patients, like pregnant women or any injured patients, are provided ambulance services from their homes to the hospital for timely treatment. The PHC offers various services, including diagnostic tests and medical treatment. The hospital has been equipped to handle emergencies and provide essential care to patients.

The PHC's efforts have been crucial in supporting the local community, particularly during times of crisis. The hospital's staff has worked tirelessly to ensure patients receive the necessary care. The PHC's commitment to providing quality healthcare services to the people of Manjakote is commendable, and its resilience in the face of adversity is a testament to the dedication of its staff.

"We have a manual X-ray facility here, and we've made initial arrangements to manage critical situations. These basic yet essential facilities are helping us cater to the medical needs of the local population. We are trying to provide primary care to patients", said Umesh Sharma, the radiography technician.

"We've arranged facilities to handle war-like situations and have successfully managed previously injured patients. As interns, we've been stationed here to prevent mass casualties. Our team has been reinforced with 12 interns to ensure adequate care and response", said an intern doctor.

Majib Khan, a resident, expressed gratitude for the area's Primary Health Centre (PHC), saying, " The PHC has made life easier for us. Previously, we travelled to Rajouri for treatment, but now the PHC provides essential facilities. The medicines provided at the PHC were helpful for my mother, who was treated there a few days ago. The prices of the drugs are also reasonable". (ANI)

