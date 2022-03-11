Ahmedabad, Mar 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a two-day visit to Gujarat, met his nonagenarian mother Hiraba on Friday night.

Modi visited his younger brother Pankaj Modi's house in Vrindavan society in Raysan area on the outskirts of Gandhinagar after completing his engagements for the day.

Modi's mother lives with his younger brother.

The prime minister reached there around 9 pm, had dinner with her and took her blessings, a BJP release said.

The party also released a photo of Modi having dinner with Hiraba.

The prime minister always makes it a point to visit his mother whenever he comes to Ahmedabad.

