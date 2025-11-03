New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic road accident near Mirjaguda in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district. The PM has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to be given to the next of kin of each deceased individual. The injured individuals will be provided with a sum of Rs. 50,000, as per an official release.

"The loss of lives due to a mishap in the Rangareddy district of Telangana is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's office wrote on X.

Meanwhile, ADG Mahesh Bhagwat stated that the accident took place between a bus and a tipper. The tipper was seemingly moving at a very high speed and rammed into the bus. At least 19 people, including 10 women, 8 men, and a 3-month-old child have died due to the impact of the collision.

"Today morning, while this bus of Vikarabad depot was going towards Hyderabad, a tipper was coming from Hyderabad side, from Chevella toward Vikarabad. There was a head-on collision, it seems that the tipper was travelling at a very high speed and it rammed into this bus. Total so far, 19 casualties - 10 women, 8 men and 3-month-old child have been reported. People with minor injuries are in Chevella Govt hospital. Those with major injuries are in another hospital near Chevella. Some others have already gone home and we are tracking them. As per the conductor's statement, there were around 72 people on the bus. We are verifying that," he told ANI.

On Monday morning, a road accident between a TGSRTC bus and a truck occurred near Khanapur Gate, under the Chevella police station limits in Rangareddy district, as per the officials.

"A road accident occurred between a TGSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate, under the Chevella police station limits in Rangareddy district. Several passengers are injured, and more details are yet to be known. This incident happened early this morning. We reached the spot, and more details will be provided later," the Chevella Police stated.

The officials said that the accident occurred when a tipper coming from the wrong side collided with the bus. The Minister instructed RTC officials to reach the accident spot immediately. (ANI)

