New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose which is commemorated as Parakram Divas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a special interaction with the young students in the Central Hall of the parliament on Thursday.

According to an official press release from the PM's office, the Prime Minister asked the students what was the goal of the nation by 2047, to which a student with utmost confidence answered to make India a Developed Nation (Viksit Bharat). Upon being asked by the Prime Minister about why only till 2047, another student replied that "by then, our current generation will be ready for the nation's service when India will be celebrating the centenary of her Independence".

Prime Minister had interacted with the students asking them about the importance of the 'Parakram Divas'. PM also highlighted that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was born in Cuttack, Odisha because of which there was a grand event held in Cuttack to celebrate the birthday of Subas Chandra Bose.

Narendra Modi asked a student which saying of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose motivates you the most, "Give me blood and I promise you freedom", replied the student.

She further explained that Netaji Bose demonstrated true leadership by prioritizing his country above all else and that this dedication continues to inspire us greatly, according to the official press release.

During the conversation, PM emphasised that to reduce carbon emissions, over 1,200 electric buses provided by the Union government were operating in Delhi and more would be introduced.

The Prime Minister also explained about the PM Suryagarh Yojana as a tool to tackle climate change.

He said that as part of the scheme, solar panels were installed on the rooftop of the house, which would produce electricity through solar energy, thereby eliminating the need to pay electricity bills.

The electricity generated could be used to charge e-vehicles, thereby eliminating the spending on fossil fuels and curbing pollution, he added.

Narendra Modi informed the students that the surplus electricity generated at home after personal use can be sold to the government which will provide monetary compensation. (ANI)

