New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): A prisoner was found dead at jail number 3 on Wednesday morning, informed Tihar jail officials.

The officials said the cause of death of prisoner Ankit Gujar is being ascertained.

Several cases, including that for murder and robbery, were registered against him.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

