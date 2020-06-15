India News | Prisoner's Plea for Implementation of Enhanced Wages: HC Seeks AAP Govt Stand

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the AAP government and the jail authorities on a prisoner's plea seeking payment of daily wages as per the enhanced rates of 2019.

Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and Diector General, Prisons and sought their stand on the prisoner's petition which had contended that the inmates were being paid as per the 2014 rates.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Rites Performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

According to the petitioner, under the 2014 rates the wages for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled categories was Rs 361, Rs 328 and Rs 297 per day, respectively and which after deduction of maintenance cost came to Rs 171, Rs 138 and Rs 107 per day.

Under the revised rates of 2019, the wages for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled categories are Rs 652, Rs 592 and Rs 538 per day, respectively, and after deduction of maintenance cost it comes to Rs 308, Rs 248 and Rs 194 per day, the petition said.

Also Read | Centre Allocates Rs 2,522 Crore to Rajasthan Under Jal Jeevan Mission Scheme.

Additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose and advocate Urvi Mohan, appearing for the Delhi government and prison authorities, told the court that the June 2019 decision revising the wages was before the home department which will take a decision within four weeks with regard to its implementation.

Taking note of the submission, the high court gave the Delhi government time till mid-July to take a decision and place the same before it by the next date of hearing on July 24.

According to the prisoner's plea, the wages once revised and a communication is issued, it comes into effect immediately.

However, in the instant case, the communication was issued on June 20, 2019, but despite passage of nearly one year the same has not been implemented.

"That being the case, the inordinate delay of around one year and counting, in making the benefit of the revised rates of wages reach the petitioner and similarly situated prisoners cannot be explained in any other manner than the callous approach of the officials," the petition said.

The prisoner, serving life setntence in a murder case, has further contended in his plea that the inaction of the respondents (Delhi government and prison authorities) has led to "denial of their just wages".

"The action of the respondents in withholding payment of wages as per the revised wages scale of 2019 is without any basis and is resulting in grave prejudice, injustice and loss to the prisoners, including the petitioner," the plea has said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)