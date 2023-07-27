New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Delhi Prisons Department dug around two to three feet into the ground at different places inside central jail number-3 of Tihar and recovered mobile phones and other banned items, officials said on Thursday.

A search was conducted in central jail number-3 on Tuesday on the basis of an intelligence input, an official said.

During the search operation, three smartphones, two keypad phones, two data cables, one adaptor, one knife, and one iron borer (sua) were recovered, the official said. The digging was carried out at multiple places outside the ward, the official added.

The search operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent Sanjeev Kumar. Assistant superintendents Sujeet, Avish Tomar, Rajesh Dahiya, Ravinder Yadav, Ram Niwas and quick response team (QRT) staff of CJ-3 were also deployed, they said.

In another search operation which was conducted on Wednesday in Central Jail number 11 at Mandoli, three mobile phones, three SIM cards and other contraband items such as handmade cigarettes were recovered, the official said.

Further investigation will be carried out and necessary action will be taken as per law, he added.

