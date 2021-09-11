Muzaffarnagar, Sep 11 (PTI) The health department sealed a private hospital here allegedly for lack of a licence and arrested two people, officials said Saturday.

They said the action was taken after a health department team conducted a raid at City Hospital last evening when the owner allegedly failed to produce a proper licence to run the medical facility.

Also Read | JEE Advanced Registration 2021 Postponed Due To Delay in JEE Main Result; Check New Dates Here.

City Magistrate Abhishek Kumar Singh said a team led by drugs inspector Luv Kush Kumar checked the hospital and also seized medicines worth lakhs of rupees.

The owner failed to show any document authorising him to run a hospital, he said, adding two employees of the facility have been arrested.

Also Read | Nuakhai Juhar 2021: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Farmers’ Role in Nation-Building.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)