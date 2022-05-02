Bhopal, May 2 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh transport authority has granted permission to a private operator to run air-conditioned electric buses between Bhopal and Indore. The move is expected to cut carbon emissions by reducing the number of vehicles using conventional fuel on the busy three-hour route.

'NueGo', inter-city premier AC electric bus service from GreenCell Mobility, has received the permit from the state transport authority to operate on the Indore-Bhopal route, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The company has already started road trials of its all-electric vehicles. These buses will complete 1 lakh kilometres of trails before opening for passengers, the company said.

The electric buses can run 250 kilometres in a single charge with the air conditioners on in usual traffic conditions, the company said, adding that the services will be launched in early June on the Indore-Bhopal route.

"We are excited to secure permits to operate electric buses on the Indore-Bhopal route. Our buses are on road trials before the launch of operations to ensure customer comfort and safety." GreenCell Mobility MD and CEO Ashok Agarwal said.

NueGo has announced its plans for the roll out of 750 premium AC e-buses across key intercity routes in southern, northern and western India, covering over 75 cities. The company will have 100 electric buses transiting through various cities in Madhya Pradesh, it said.

The company said that the gross reduction in CO2 emission during the lifetime of these buses is estimated to be 56,154 tonnes, while a total of 4,125 new jobs will be created.

The company will electrify around 28,000 kilometres across the country in the first year of operations, it added.

