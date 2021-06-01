Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday urged Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope to reduce the gap between the two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, as students travelling overseas have apprehensions about receiving the second dose on time.

In her letter, the Shiv Sena MP wrote, "Some states like Maharashtra have understood the concern and opened vaccination for these students to get their first dose on priority but the problem of getting the second dose on time before July end to enable them to travel on time. Most of the students have to report to their campuses by mid-August which implies that they would have to board their flight from India by end July or latest by first week of August."

"The Health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also approached the ministry and hoping you will expedite this crucial decision," she added.

Taking to Twitter, she highlighted that there is a 12-15 week mandated gap between two doses of the COVID vaccine by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"Maharashtra has initiated the vaccination for students travelling overseas for further studies, however, the 12-15 week mandated gap by ICMR has led to apprehension about receiving the 2nd dose on time. My appeal to Health Secretary to reduce the mandated gap for these students," she said.

States like Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka have allowed prioritising students travelling abroad for studies in foreign universities. (ANI)

