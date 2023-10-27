New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday condemned the killing of innocents as the Israel-Hamas conflict entered the 22 day.

The Congress leader shared a post on X, and said, "Even after the killing of 7000 people in Gaza, the cycle of bloodshed and violence did not stop. Out of these 7000 people, 3000 were innocent children."

Priyanka Gandhi further alleged that various international law has been violated during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"There is no international law left which has not been violated. There is no such dignity which has not been violated. There is no such rule which has not been flouted. When will humanity wake up? After losing so many lives. After sacrificing so many children. Is the consciousness of being human left? Did it ever exist?" the Congress leader added.

Earlier on October 18, Priyanka Gandhi said as a woman and mother she is ashamed that the world is allowing these crimes.

"The bombing of hospitals, the murder of children, the blockading of food, water and medicines to civilians.... there are no words strong enough to condemn the horror that is taking place in Gaza," she posted on X.

"As a woman, a mother, and a human being, I am ashamed that the world is allowing these crimes to be committed with such impunity," the Congress leader added.

The Israel-Hamas war which started on October 7, has now entered its 21st day. Hamas's attack on Israel has killed more than 1,400 people.

Palestinian authorities say more than 7,000 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza carried out in response to Hamas's October 7 attacks.

Meanwhile, as the Israel-Hamas conflict enters a decisive phase the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) today conducted strikes on Hamas terrorist targets over the last 24 hours. IDF ground troops, fighter jets and UAVs struck Anti-tank missile launch sites, Command & control centres of Hamas terrorist operatives. The troops exited the area and no injuries were reported according to the IDF.

According to the IDF, Infantry, armoured and engineering forces accompanied by helicopter gunships of the Israel Air Force raided the centre of the Gaza Strip on Thursday. As part of the raid, IDF aircraft and artillery attacked targets of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Sajaya neighbourhood and throughout the Gaza Strip. (ANI)

