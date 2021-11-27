Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged murder of a 14-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Banda and accused the state government of giving political patronage to the criminals.

"Aman Tripathi, 14, of Banda has been brutally murdered. Aman's mother has been demanding justice for a month but the criminals are being given political patronage. They have the right to justice. @myogiadityanath. Stop patronizing criminals. Get CBI probed immediately," the Congress General Secretary tweeted in Hindi.

Priyanka Gandhi added that the judicial system of the state has come to an end.

"Enough has happened. The entire state is seeing that the judicial system of UP is coming to an end," she tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh for their alleged lack of action in case of murder of a labourer and his family in Prayagraj. (ANI)

