New Delhi, October 31: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on Friday, recalling her fearlessness, patriotism, and spirit of service. In a post on X, Vadra wrote, "I learned fearlessness from you, patriotism from you, the spirit of service from you, the power of a woman from you... Even decades after your martyrdom, every moment of that day is still vividly remembered. You will forever live in the hearts of millions, and my heart is one of them."

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi also paid tribute to Indira Gandhi at Delhi's Shakti Sthal on Friday.

Priyanka Gandhi Pays Tributes to Indira Gandhi on Her Death Anniversary

निडर होना आपसे सीखा, देशभक्ति आपसे जानी, सेवा भाव आपसे समझा, एक महिला की शक्ति क्या होती है, आपसे अनुभव किया.. आपकी शहादत के दशकों बाद भी आज के दिन का हर पल अच्छी तरह याद है। आप करोड़ों दिलों में हमेशा जीवित रहेंगी और मेरा दिल उनमें से एक है। pic.twitter.com/KHgEAE6M7D — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 31, 2025

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi remembered his grandmother, writing, "India's Indira -- Fearless, resolute, and steadfast in the face of every power. Grandma, you taught me that nothing is greater than India's identity and self-respect. Your courage, compassion, and patriotism continue to inspire every step I take, even today."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister. "Millions of Indians will forever find inspiration in the life of the 'Iron Lady of India', Smt. Indira Gandhi, a symbol of resilience, courage, and visionary leadership. Her resolute commitment to India's progress and unity remains in our hearts and minds. She laid down her life in service of the nation, safeguarding its integrity and spirit. Our humble homage at Shakti Sthal," he posted on X.

Earlier, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comparing him to former PM Indira Gandhi, while citing the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. Indira Gandhi was the third and first female Prime Minister of India, serving from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984.

