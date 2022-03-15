New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Congress party general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday will chair a review meeting in Delhi on the results of the Uttar Pradesh election where the party could win only two seats in the 403-member state Assembly.

Senior party leaders of the state and other party officials will attend the meeting

Despite the party's massive campaigning with the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' in Uttar Pradesh, the party suffered a disastrous defeat.

The BJP emerged victorious winning 255 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The SP was the second largest party with 111 seats and its ally SBSP secured the win in six constituencies. Mayawati's BSP was reduced to only one seat. (ANI)

