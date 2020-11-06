Dehradun, Nov 6 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived here on Friday on a visit to Uttarakhand.

Congress state president Pritam Singh said Priyanka Gandhi was on a personal visit and the party unit had not been officially intimated about it.

Also Read | Delhi Crosses 7,000 New COVID-19 Cases in a Day, First Time Since Onset of Pandemic.

Priyanka Gandhi's children study in the Doon School here.

Superintendent of Police (City) Shweta Choubey said the Congress leader's visit was strictly personal in nature and the details about it cannot be shared. PTI

Also Read | Baba Ka Dhaba: Delhi Police Register Case Against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan for Cheating Malviya Nagar Dhaba Owner Kanta Prasad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)