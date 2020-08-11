New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the Yogi Adityanth government in Uttar Pradesh over alleged lack of security for women in the state and asserted that there should be zero tolerance to crimes against women.

Her attack on the government came after a 20-year-old woman, on a visit home from the US where she studied, died in Bulandshahr in a road accident, which her family alleged happened because two motorcycle-borne men were following her two-wheeler and harassing her.

The daughter of a tea shop owner, Sudiksha Bhati died on Monday morning near Aurangabad when she was riding pillion on a motorcycle with her younger brother, a minor, they said.

"The incident in Bulandshahr shows the end of fear of the law in UP and a prevailing atmosphere of insecurity for women," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"It seems that the administration does not take incidents of eve-teasing seriously," the Congress general secretary said.

Calling for "extensive" transformation, she said there should be zero tolerance for crimes against women.

In another tweet, Priyanka Gandhi posted an old video of the Bulandshahr girl giving an "emotional speech".

"This daughter of UP said that many girls of her age have to leave studies due to eve-teasing," the Congress leader said.

"Today, this problem has killed Sudiksha. The government will ask where is the solution to the problem? The solution to the problem is in the voice of daughters? Only if you listen," Priyanka Gandhi said.

