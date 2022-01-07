New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold an interaction with people as part of the party's 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' campaign, she announced through her Facebook page on Friday.

In a post, the leader announced she will hold the interaction live on Saturday 2 pm through her Facebook page and YouTube channel and will answer people's queries.

Congress party had launched the campaign championing women in Uttar Pradesh which goes to polls soon.

The party has also decided to give 40 per cent assembly seat tickets to women candidates in the UP election.

