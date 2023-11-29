Shimla, November 29: Pro-Khalistan slogans were found scrawled on walls near Mata Chintpurni Temple in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Wednesday with police saying that it has initiated a probe into the matter. Also, a video of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of the banned outfit Sikhs For Justice, surfaced on the Internet in which he was seen showing the graffiti on the walls and saying that Congress leaders allegedly involved in the 1984 Sikh riots would not be spared.

Superintendent of Police of Una Arjit Sen Thakur told PTI that investigations are underway and the miscreants would be nabbed soon. The police are also analysing the video clip, he said. Pro-Khalistan and Bhindranwale Graffiti Painted on Mata Chintpurni Hindu Temple in Himachal Pradesh's Una, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Says Will Convert State Into Khalistan (Watch Video).

Will Convert Himachal Pradesh Into Khalistan

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun claims to have written Pro-Khalistan and Bhindranwale graffiti at Mata Chintpurni Hindu Temple in Una of Himachal Pradesh. Pannun threatens Himachal Chief Minister Sukhu in this video and says will convert Himachal into Khalistan. pic.twitter.com/SN7T9P9mIL — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 29, 2023

This is not the first time that such an incident has been witnessed in the state. On May 7 last year, pro-Khalistan banners and graffiti were hoisted on the outer boundary of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala. Khalistan Graffiti on Govt Office Video: Government Office Wall in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala Defaced With Pro-Khalistani Message.

A case under sections 153-A and 153-B of IPC and section 3 of the HP Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985, has been registered in the matter. Based on the video clip, Pannun was named as a co-accused and main conspirator in this case and booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)