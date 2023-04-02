New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police officials probing the murder of an advocate in southwest Delhi's Dwarka revealed on Sunday that the two bike-borne men who shot at the victim have been identified as his distant relatives and suspected that the duo had attacked him in 2017 as well.

Advocate Virender Kumar, resident of Dwarka Sector-12, was a distant relative of the suspects and belonged to the same Sanoth village in outer Delhi's Narela, they said.

Also Read | Bihar Ram Navami Violence: Government, Private Schools to Remain Shut in Rohtas District Till April 4.

The two parties were engaged in fights for years over their ancestral property. Over the years, the advocate had developed enmity with several people, including his relatives, in his native place over the property dispute, a senior police officer said.

The advocate was given security cover by the Delhi Police after he was attacked by two men in Prashant Vihar area in 2017. However, the security cover was later withdrawn in 2021, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde To Visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya on April 9.

"We suspect that the two men who had attacked him in 2017 are behind his killing. The victim had a narrow escape then, but the two men were arrested and sent to jail in connection with the attack on the advocate. We feel that even this time, those two men are involved in the killing," he added.

The advocate was shot dead on Saturday evening in southwest Delhi's Dwarka Sector-1 area, police said.

Police got information around 4.20 pm regarding the murder. It was found that two assailants on a motorcycle shot at the advocate while he was in an Ertiga car, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Vardhan said, adding multiple teams are working on the case to nab the suspects.

The forensic experts along with crime team also collected evidence from the spot on Saturday in connection with the probe, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)