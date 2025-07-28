Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday ordered a high-level inquiry into the electrocution incident, in which two people died and over 30 persons were injured earlier today at Awsaneshwar Mahadev temple.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak expressed grief over the mishap and said that District Magistrate has been ordered to submit a report on the incident within 24 hours. The government will also take necessary steps to ensure that such incidents do not happen again, he said.

"It is a very tragic incident. Orders have been given for a high-level investigation of the entire incident. A report has been sought from the District Magistrate within 24 hours. Instructions have been given to investigate the causes of the incident and to take necessary steps to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future at our temples and shrines," Pathak told ANI.

Expressing his support to the grieving and affected families, Pathak added, "The government stands with the affected families with full sensitivity. We are also providing financial assistance, but beyond that, we will ensure that the affected families never face distress."

Earlier today, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the bereaved families following the electrocution incident.

The UP CM also directed the district administration officials to expedite the proper treatment of the injured and relief operations.

His office also shared a post on X of the CM expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the incident.

Two died and over 30 others injured in a stampede-like situation after an electric wire fell on a tin shed, causing many people to come in contact with the live wire at a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki early on Monday morning.

The incident happened at the Awsaneshwar Mahadev temple at 2:30 am, where devotees had lined up for darshan on the third Monday of the holy month of Sawan. Those injured people were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Haidergarh and Trivediganj. (ANI)

