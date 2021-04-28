Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): A police investigation will be carried out in the case of four deaths that took place in a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane due to a fire, said Senior Police Inspector Madhukar Shivaji Kad on Tuesday.

While speaking to the media, he added that initial information said that there were about 12 people in the hospital but numbers may vary.

"Four people have died in today's incident. The cause of death will be ascertained through postmortems. Initially, we had received info that there are 12 people inside the hospital but the numbers may vary. A police investigation will be done and action will be taken against those responsible," Kad said.

Four patients had died early on Tuesday morning while being rescued after a fire broke out at a hospital in Thane.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, the fire broke out around 3:40 am at the Prime Criticare hospital in Mumbra, Thane. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)