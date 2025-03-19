New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Probir Kumar Ghosh on Tuesday has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Visva Bharati.

He is the former Director and Vice Chancellor of ICAR-NIBSM, Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Ghosh will serve as the Vice Chancellor for a term of five years, starting from the date he assumes office or until he reaches the age of seventy, whichever occurs first.

The appointment was made by the President of India, in her capacity as the Visitor of Visva Bharati, as per Statute 3 of the Statutes of the Visva Bharati Act, 1951.

In an official communication, the Ministry of Education has confirmed that the terms and conditions of Ghosh's service will be in accordance with the provisions set forth in the Act, Statutes, and Ordinances governing the university. (ANI)

