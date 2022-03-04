Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 4 (ANI): Slamming Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash said that the process of changing the Constitution began by KCR with not inviting Governor to the state Assembly session.

Speaking to ANI, Subhash said, "As far as article 176/1 is concerned it is mandatory for the state government, Legislative Assemblies and Councils whenever the budget session is there it is mandatory for the Governor to come and give a report of the state government and address the joint session of Assembly and Council. Then comes the process of thanking the Governor's address followed by submitting the finance bill. This process is not being followed by the state government as they do not have achievements last year to show."

He further said that the TRS government not inviting the Governor is an insult to the Constitution of India and the Telangana people. He said BJP demands a proper explanation for not inviting the Governor.

"Earlier KCR has said that he wanted to change the Constitution. We wonder if the process of changing the constitution has begun by not inviting the Governor to the joint session of Assembly and Council and not following the protocols when PM visits the state. KCR purposefully abstained receiving Narendra Modi last month during his visit," said Subhash. (ANI)

