New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Professor Jaibhagwan Goyal, credited for discovering 17th to 19th century Hindi literary works in Gurumukhi manuscripts, was awarded Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

The Hindi Litterateur from Kurukshetra was awarded Padma Shri for his contribution in the field of literature, education. His family was also present to witness at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion.

President Ram Nath Kovind is presenting Padma Awards at the 2021 Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

This year's list of Padma Awards includes seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 102 Padma Shri Awards, of which 29 awardees are women, 16 posthumous awardees, and one transgender awardee.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. (ANI)

