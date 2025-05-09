Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid heightened tensions across the border areas, a projectile-like object was found in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Friday. The security forces and Police have reached the spot to identify the nature of the object.

Jaisalmer Station House Officer (SHO), Premdan, said, " We have received information that this could be a bomb or a part of it. Therefore, Police have reached the spot and an investigation is underway"

Further investigation is ongoing.

On Thursday, in Punjab, debris believed to be part of a missile was found in an open field in a border village in Amritsar district.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Jandiala, Harchand Singh Sandhu who arrived at the scene confirmed the nature of the object, stating, "It is a portion of a missile which has been neutralised in the air itself and its debris scattered in the area. I am ensuring safety measures are followed here."The part of a missile was spotted at Makhan Windi and Jethuwal village. For now, the Army personnel cordon off the area where projectile debris has been found and bomb disposal units are on alert.

Congress MP from Amritsar, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, also visited the site and expressed concern.

"The Army has been called here. We have to cooperate with the Army and the Administration. We are ready for this (to face the ceasefire violation by Pakistan). India only took action on terror sites in Pakistan, but look what they (Pakistan) have done," he said.

Meanwhile, the Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked another fabricated narrative by the Pakistan side of conducting strikes on a military base in Amritsar, Punjab, asserting that the narrative was false and misleading.

The post shared by a Pakistani user named Shamil Jawani (@ShamilJawani1) alleged "numerous casualties" and "several critically injured" at the Amritsar base, using hashtags like #IndiaPakistanWar, #OperationSindoor, and #Pakistan.

The PIB Fact Check stamped the video as "FAKE" and issued a warning against the spread of unverified information, labelling it a "Pakistan Propaganda Alert". The unit clarified that the video accompanying the claim is an old clip from a 2024 wildfire, unrelated to any military operation or strike. The PIB urged the public to rely solely on official sources from the Government of India for accurate updates.

"Pakistan-based handles are spreading old videos falsely alleging strikes on a military base in Amritsar. #PIBFactCheck: The video being shared is from a wildfire from 2024. Avoid sharing unverified information and rely only on official sources from the Government of India for accurate information," the PIB stated in its post. (ANI)

