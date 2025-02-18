New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Praveen Khandelwal on Monday accused the previous Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government of neglecting the Yamuna River clean-up project, stating that the machines meant for the task were lying unused for the past one and a half years.

"The machines which are now being used for cleaning the Yamuna River, these machines were lying in Delhi for the last one and a half years, and the government of that time believed in the politics of quarrels and lies, so they did not use these machines properly," he said.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 18, 2025: SBI Cards, Zomato, GMR Airports Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Highlighting the new developments under the current administration, the BJP MP asserted that Yamuna will definitely be cleaned now and work has already started to fulfill the promise.

"Now that the situation in Delhi has changed, the cleaning of the Ganga and Yamuna will definitely be done. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised the people of Delhi that we would start cleaning the Yamuna immediately, so his promise is being implemented completely, and the people of Delhi are very happy about this," he added.

Also Read | PM Modi Bageshwar Dham Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit Madhya Pradesh on February 23, To Lay Foundation Stone for Cancer Hospital.

Notably, the cleaning process for the Yamuna River started in New Delhi on Monday.

Delhi's additional Chief Secretary Navin Kumar Choudhary stated that, as per the directions of the higher authorities, Yamuna will be cleaned in the next three years before 2027. He stated that the work will be done in three to four steps. First, the solid waste will be removed from the river bed.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Navin Kumar Choudhary said, "As per the directions by the highest level, we will clean Yamuna in the next 3 years before 2027. The work will be done in 3-4 steps. The first is to remove the solid waste from the river bed--that work is going better--and to repair all the STPs. We will also ensure that no chemical is discharged in Yamuna without getting treated."

Cleaning the Yamuna, which has repeatedly seen toxic foam spewing from specific areas, has been a major promise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before they won the Delhi Assembly elections. The campaign had multiple accusations levied against both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP regarding the river's health.

The BJP won a historic mandate for the state assembly and will lead the National capital's government after 27 years. The party won a majority by bagging 48 out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party's tally saw a massive 22 from its previous tally of 62. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)