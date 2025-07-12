Srinagar, Jul 12 (PTI) Properties of three terrorists operating from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) were attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Saturday, police said.

The three were identified as Farooq Ahmad Rather from Kurag, Noor Mohammad Parray from Hatbura, and Mohammad Maqbool Sofi from Khurhama areas of the central Kashmir district, they said.

Police in Ganderbal have attached immovable properties worth Rs 3.2 crore belonging to three terrorists operating from PoK involved in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a police spokesperson said.

A little over nine kanals of land have been attached following due legal process, he said.

The action is part of the ongoing efforts of police to curb activities inimical to the sovereignty and integrity of Jammu and Kashmir. It reflects the zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and those aiding or abetting such elements, the spokesperson said.

