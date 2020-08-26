New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) A 65-year-old real estate consultant has been arrested for allegedly duping people by forging property ownership documents and selling a plot of land here to two different parties, police said on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Gurgaon-resident S B Chaudhary, was arrested on Tuesday, they said.

The matter came to light in a probe by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police based on complaints against Chaudhary from both the parties, the police said.

According to the police, Surender Jain and his wife Kanika had purchased 2/3 share of an undivided agricultural land in the revenue estate of Neb Sarai village, New Delhi, from its recorded owners in 1988 through Chaudhary.

In April 2016, Jain found out Chaudhary had fabricated ownership documents and sold the same property to two persons -- R K Arora and Yogesh Chandra, they said.

During inquiry, it surfaced that Chaudhary sold the same land to Arora in 2002, Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O P Mishra said.

The accused is in police custody, and an investigation is underway, he said.

