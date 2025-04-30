Jammu, Apr 30 (PTI) Police on Wednesday attached the house of an alleged drug peddler in a village in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The house of Makhan Lal at Chak Bhagta village of Katra was attached under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

He said the property was identified as illegally acquired through proceeds derived from the illicit narcotics trade.

The seizure was carried out in the presence of revenue officials, the official said.

