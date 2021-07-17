Panaji, Jul 17 (PTI) A leader of the Aam Aadmi Party's Goa unit on Saturday appeared before police in connection with a protest held outside the home of a BJP MLA on July 10.

AAP Goa convener Rahul Mhambre and other party functionaries, including state unit vice president Pratima Coutinho, were booked by Maina-Cutorim police for protesting outside the home of BJP MLA Wildred De Sa in Nuvem village in South Goa.

Mhambre had organised the protest after Coutinho was allegedly abused a day earlier when she had gone to offer cake to De Sa to mark two years of the BJP MLA severing ties with the Congress.

De Sa was one of the 10 Congress MLAs who had switched over to the BJP in July, 2019, in the process giving the Pramod Sawant government in the state a majority in the 40-member Assembly.

Mhambre, in a tweet on Saturday, confirmed that he appeared before police in connection with the summons and added that such "intimidating tactics" by the BJP would not deter him from raising issues of the people.

A police official said Mhambre was called as part of their probe into the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)