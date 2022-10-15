Chandigarh, Oct 15 (PTI) A protest by a large number of farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) near the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur district entered the seventh day on Saturday.

The farmers began their indefinite protest on October 9 in support of various demands, including compensation to farmers whose crop was damaged due to rain and pest attack, financial aid of Rs 200 per quintal for managing paddy stubble, adequate compensation to farmers for land acquisition, compensation to dairy farmers whose livestock died due to lumpy skin disease and MSP for crops such as maize, moong and basmati.

"We will continue with our protest until our demands are met," said BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan.

As part of their protest, farmers parked their tractor-trolleys on a three-km stretch of a road as they had done on the Tikri and Singhu borders near Delhi during their agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws.

Farmers were carrying ration, mattresses, cooking gas cylinders, fans and other essentials as they said they were ready for a long haul to press the chief minister to accept their demands.

A few temporary huts also came up on the roadside while a stage has been set up on the road for farmer leaders to address the protesters.

"We are getting massive support for our protest which is being held to press the state government to accept our demands. People from various parts of the state are joining our agitation,” said Kokrikalan.

He said women in large numbers are participating in the protest, along with the youth and the elderly.

The protesters have accused the Bhagwant Mann government of not accepting their demands.

Farmers on Saturday gave a call for intensifying their agitation if the AAP government did not accept their demands.

"We have now decided to announce a strong action on October 20 if our demands are not met,” said Kokrikalan.

