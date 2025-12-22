Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 22 (ANI): A group of local residents staged a protest against the flag-hoisting ceremony for the Santhanakoodu festival at the Hazrat Sikandar Dargah located atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

On Sunday, the protesters demanded that, in accordance with a court order, Karthigai Deepam be lit at the pillar near the dargah during the Tamil month of Karthigai.

The Thirumangalam Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) has granted permission for the flag-hoisting ceremony for the Santhanakoodu festival at the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah atop the Thiruparankundram hill. The festival will be held till January 6, 2026.

Meanwhile, preparations were underway for the Santhanakoodu festival, with the main event - the traditional Santhanakoodu chariot procession. Bulls were brought in to pull the chariot during the procession, reflecting shared cultural practices.

Earlier, a 40-year-old man, Poornachandran, died by self-immolation near a police booth in Madurai on Thursday evening, allegedly protesting the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam atop Thiruparankundram hill despite a Madras High Court order.

A senior police official said preliminary inquiries confirmed that the deceased had circulated a voice message before the incident, explaining that he took the extreme step as the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam was not lit atop Thiruparankundram hill against the High Court's directive.

Poornachandran, a medical representative and mini auto driver, is survived by his wife and two sons, ages 4 and 8. Speaking to reporters, Chandran's brother, Ramadurai, said the deceased was deeply spiritual and frequently visited the Sathuragiri hills. Following a complaint filed by his wife, a case was registered under Section 194 of the BNSS at the Tallakulam police station.

Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Madras High Court had earlier directed the lighting of the lamp, but the state government challenged the decision, citing law-and-order concerns (ANI)

