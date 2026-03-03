Thane (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): On the occasion of Holika Dahan, protestors in Chandanwadi set ablaze a Holika depicting a VSR company aircraft, expressing anger over the delay in the investigation into Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's plane crash.

The protestors demanded a formal inquiry into Ajit Pawar's death and questioned why the police have not yet registered an FIR.

A local protestor, Mahesh Kadam, said that this year, during Holika Dahan, a Holika featuring the VSR company's aircraft and its logo was burnt as a symbolic protest, highlighting that even after more than a month since the passing of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, no investigation had been initiated into the circumstances of his death.

"This year, during the Holika Dahan, we will be burning an effigy of the VSR company's aircraft and the VSR company's logo. The reason for this is that even after one month and one day since the passing of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, the sensitive and respected leader of the people, Ajit Dada Pawar, no inquiry has yet been initiated into the incident related to his death," the protestor told reporters.

He added that the public needed to know whether Ajit Pawar's death was an accident or something else, and why the investigation had not yet been launched. On behalf of the people of Thane, they would pay their tribute to Dada by burning the Holika as a mark of protest.

Earlier on Monday, Jay Pawar, son of the late Ajit Pawar, questioned the preliminary report issued by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in connection with the recent plane crash in which the former Deputy CM died.

Jay Pawar sought stringent action against VSR Ventures if safety lapses are established.

Meanwhile, on February 25, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar visited the Marine Drive police station in Mumbai to file an FIR related to the Ajit Pawar plane crash case. However, he alleged that senior officials refused to register the FIR.

Addressing reporters, Rohit Pawar said that upon arriving at the police station, a junior officer authorised to register an FIR was present, along with the senior PI (Senior Police Inspector). He stated that after discussing the matter and convincing them, the officers brought a laptop and began the process of printing the FIR. However, a higher-ranking officer, the Additional DCP, subsequently arrived and refused to register it.

Pawar died on the morning of January 28 when the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) carrying him crash-landed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The aircraft went down near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board. Among the deceased were Pawar, his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots. He was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections. (ANI)

