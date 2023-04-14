Hajipur (Bihar), Apr 14 (PTI) Bhim Army supporters on Friday went on a rampage here in Bihar's Vaishali district during the funeral procession of the organisation's leader Rakesh Paswan who was shot dead the previous day.

Also Read | Terror Threat To Mumbai Turns Out a Hoax; Man Arrested for Making Fake Call About Pakistani Terrorists Entering City.

Protestors blocked traffic, ransacked shops in Lalganj Bazar area and even tried to enter a police station over Paswan's murder.

Also Read | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Says Branding Everyone 'Anti-Nationals' a Dangerous Trend.

Eight people were arrested in connection with the violence on Friday and the situation is tense but under control, Superintendent of Police Ravi Ranjan Kumar said.

An investigation is on and more arrests are likely to be made, he said.

“Angry supporters carrying Bhim Army flags and shouting slogans, ransacked shops and even tried to enter local police station on Friday during the funeral procession,” a local police official said.

Paswan was also associated with the Rashtriya Lok Janashakti Party, headed by union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, who represents Hajipur in the Lok Sabha.

The minister attended the funeral of Paswan on Friday.

Paswan was shot several times from close range right outside his house, as he was preparing to take out a procession with his supporters to pay respect to BR Ambedkar in Lalganj area on Thursday.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday demanded a high-level probe into the killing Bhim Army leader.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)