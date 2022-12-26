Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 26 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday called it a proud moment for the state to have the opportunity to host the Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 for the second time in a row.

"It was a moment of pride for Odisha to have been bestowed with the honour of hosting the tournament for the second time in a row. Let's show the world that Odisha is the global hub of Hockey," Patnaik said addressing virtually.

"We have built the largest Hockey stadium at Rourkela in the run-up to the event. I am sure the tournament will be a grand success and a memorable one," he added.

The tournament is being held from January 13 to January 29 next year in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology campus on Christmas evening echoed with chants hailing India as the trophy for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 arrived at the University as part of its city tour.

According to an official statement, the trophy was ushered into the campus by the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta, MLA Susanta Kumar Rout, city Mayor Sulochana Das and Municipal Commissioner Vijay Kulange, among others.

Dr Samanta, in his address, said the KIIT family feels proud that the trophy is being feted in midst of 15000 students.

"The credit for hosting the event back-to-back goes to the CM," he said.

Samanta lauded his efforts for the construction of the biggest Hockey stadium in India at Rourkela. (ANI)

