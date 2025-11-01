Puducherry [India], November 1 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy hoisted the national flag and accepted the police parade at the Puducherry Liberation Day ceremony held in front of the Gandhi statue on Puducherry beach.

After being under French rule for about 300 years, Puducherry gained Independence on November 1, 1954. But the Puducherry government was celebrating only India's Independence Day. Due to this, the French Indian freedom fighters of Puducherry had been holding various protests demanding that the government celebrate the Independence Day of Puducherry.

Subsequently, November 1 came to be celebrated as the Independence Day of Puducherry every year by the government. On Saturday, the Independence Day of Puducherry was celebrated near the Gandhi statue on the beach road. Chief Minister Rangasamy participated as the special guest at the ceremony, hoisted the national flag, took the police parade and delivered a speech on the occasion.

Chief Minister Rangasamy accepted the parade of police and students that was held thereafter. Then, traditional art performances by the art groups were held. This was enjoyed by a large number of the public. The function was attended by many, including the Chief Secretary, Ministers, MLAs, senior police officers and government officials. But the Independence Day celebrations were postponed by DMK and Congress MLAs.

Similarly, Puducherry Independence Day was celebrated in Karaikal, Maghi and Yenam areas.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu extended warm wishes to the people of Puducherry, along with those of other states and Union Territories, on their Formation Day.

"Warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Puducherry on their Formation Day! Each of these regions has made remarkable contributions to India's progress. May these states and Union Territories continue to achieve new milestones in their journey of development. I extend my best wishes for the continued prosperity and well-being of all their residents," President Mumru wrote on X. (ANI)

