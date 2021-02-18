Puducherry, Feb 18 (PTI) A meeting of ruling Congress MLAs is underway here on Thursday night to decide the next course of action after Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan directed Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to prove his majority in the assembly on February 22.

The MLAs are meeting at the residence of Narayanasamy, whose government is facing a crisis following the resignations of four MLAs, including two ministers since last month.

Earlier, Narayanasamy offered prayers at a Lord Shiva temple in the heart of the town and told reporters that the MLAs would meet at his residence to decide the next course of action.

Soundararajan directed the summoning of the Assembly on February 22 for the "single agenda namely whether the government of the incumbent Chief Minister continues to enjoy the confidence of the House."

In the 33-member assembly with an effective strength of 28, the Congress has ten members, including Speaker, while its alliance partner DMK has three and lone independent from Mahe region also supports it. The opposition parties also have 14 members.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)