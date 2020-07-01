Puducherry, Jul 1 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday expressed shock over the explosion at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) plant in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and stressed the need for steps to ensure that no mishaps occurred in future.

"Today's explosion in the boiler plant resulting in the death of six workers and injuries to several others is most shocking," he said in his message.

Narayanasamy said today's mishap was a 'black mark' on the record of the 'Navaratna' public enterprise, adding steps should be taken to ensure that they don't occur in the future.

"Today's mishap is indeed a black mark on the records of the undertaking. Steps should be taken to ensure that no such mishaps occurred in the future so that lives of workers could be saved," the chief Minister said in the message delivered through audio mode.

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured workers a speedy recovery.

A boiler exploded at NLC India's thermal plant in Neyveli killing six people and leaving 17 others injured.PTI Cor SS

