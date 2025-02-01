Puducherry Feb 1 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy lauded the union budget for 2025-26, presented on Saturday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as a "blueprint for development and growth" of the country's economy.

In a release welcoming the provisions of the budget, Rangasamy, who heads the AINRC-BJP coalition ministry, said that the budget measures up to the expectations of the people and translates into practice the thoughts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Rangasamy said that the proposals for infrastructure development, exempting yearly income up to Rs 12 lakh from income tax, and the announcements aimed at empowering farmers, the middle class, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) would go a long way in ensuring the integrated development of the nation.

The new AI Centres of Excellence for education would enhance talent, he added.

He also stated that the proposal to establish innovative infrastructure facilities in Primary Health Centres in rural areas, along with the establishment of cancer treatment centres, would provide timely healthcare facilities for the rural population.

Rangasamy said that agriculture is getting a boost in the budget and that the budget proposals turn Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed India into reality.

Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy dubbed the union budget as "most disappointing". He said that except for the income tax relief, the budget "has no proposals for tackling the unemployment problem".

He added that industrialists, entrepreneurs, women, and farmers have been "let down" by Nirmala Sitharaman, as no proposals have been unveiled to meet the expectations of these critical sectors.

He also expressed disappointment that Puducherry was "neglected" in the budget, as no new rail connectivity had been announced.

No plan was proposed for the development of tourism in Puducherry, and there was no promise for statehood for Puducherry, which remains a Union Territory, he said.

A Anbalagan, Secretary of the Puducherry unit of AIADMK, also criticised the budget, stating that it had "failed" Puducherry, as no development plans for the Union Territory were announced.

