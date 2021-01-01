Puducherry [India], January 1 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday visited Manakula Vinayagar Temple to offer prayers on New Year.

He interacted with the devotees and extended New Year wishes.

He also attended a special mass at Assumption Church in the Nellithope area.

The Puducherry government has issued guidelines for New Year celebrations amid COVID-19 situation. (ANI)

