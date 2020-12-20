Puducherry, Dec 20 (PTI) Thirtysix fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths in Puducherry took the tally to 37,748 and the toll to 626 on Sunday, the union territory government said.

The active cases rose to 345 after 25 people were cured of the disease during the last 24 hours ending at 10 am on Sunday, a health department release said.

Two patients, aged 69 and 75, died of the infection during the period, Health and Family Welfare Director S Mohan Kumar said.

As many as 2,509 samples were tested and of them 36 -- 15 from Puducherry, nine (Karaikal), 11 (Mahe) and one (Yanam) -- turned positive.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 per cent and 97.43 per cent respectively.

So far, a total of 4.53 lakh samples had been sent for testing in the union territory, the release added.

