Puducherry, Jun 5 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry logged five fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally to 1,65,895, a senior official of the Health Department said on Sunday.

The five new infections emerged after the examination of 1,076 samples, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

The number of active cases stood at 41 while two patients recovered to take the overall recoveries to 1,63,892, he said.

Sriramulu said there were no fresh fatalities during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday and the death toll remained at 1,962.

The Department of Health has so far tested 22,57, 948 samples and has found 19,02,799 out of them to be negative.

He said the test positivity rate stood at 0.46 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.79 per cent respectively.

The Department of Health has so far administered 17,12,919 doses which comprised 9,67, 678 first doses, 7,20,645 second doses and 24,596 booster doses, the Director said.

