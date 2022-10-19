Puducherry, Oct 19 (PTI) The Congress in Puducherry celebrated the victory of senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge in the AICC presidential poll on Wednesday.

Also Read | Firecrackers Ban in India 2022: List of States Where Bursting of Crackers is Banned Or Permitted For Limited Time During Diwali.

President of Puducherry PCC A V Subramanian led the workers in celebrating Kharge's win. Sweets were distributed by jubilant party members who all hailed the incoming party chief.

Also Read | Cyclone Sitrang: Odisha Government Alerts Coastal Districts Over Forecast of Cyclonic Storm.

The Congress on Wednesday elected Kharge as its new president, the first non-Gandhi to head the 137-year-old party in 24 years and succeed long-time chief Sonia Gandhi.

Hailing from Karnataka, 80-year-old Kharge trounced his 66-year-old rival, Shashi Tharoor, in a historic election seeking to steer the beleaguered party out of its current crisis.

He bagged over 84 per cent of the votes in the presidential election. He will formally take over on October 26.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)